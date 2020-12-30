Chess Chess Airthings Masters: Dubov leads Carlsen with stunning win Daniil Dubov stunned Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three games to take 1-0 lead in the second set of their quarterfinal clash in the Airthings Masters. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 30 December, 2020 21:34 IST File Photo: Daniil Dubov stunned World champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three games. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 30 December, 2020 21:34 IST Russian talent Daniil Dubov stunned World champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three games to take a 1-0 lead in the second set of their quarterfinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.The other boards also produced winners in the opening game from the white side with Wesley So, Levon Aronian and Teimour Radjabov emerging stronger.READ: Carlsen starts with a win, Harikrishna bows outOn Tuesday, the two fancied Americans – Nakamura and So – lost the first sets to Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.Carlsen could not maintain the lead gained from the first game as Dubov hit back in the third before the set ended at 2-2. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Radjabov were involved in four drawn encounters.The resultsQuarterfinalsSet Two: Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Wesley So (USA) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Hikaru Nakamkura (USA); Teimour Radjabov (Aze) bt IanNepomniachtchi (Rus).Set One: Carlsen drew with Dubov 2-2; Vachier bt So 3-1; Aronian bt Nakamura 2.5-1.5; Nepomniachtchi drew with Radjabov 2-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos