Anand beats Carslen in Norway chess blitz event, finishes fourth

India's Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Norway chess blitz event early on Tuesday.

The Indian finished fourth behind American Wesley So, who finished first with 6.5 points, one clear of Carslen while Anish Giri took the third place.

Anand lost to Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fifth and ninth round respectively to finish with five points in the 10-player blitz event.

After a win over Aryan Tari from Norway, he drew with So in round two followed by a victory against Veselin Topalov in the third round before sharing the point with Teimur Radjabov.

May 30: Indian sports news wrap of the day

After his loss to Giri and draw with China's Hao Wang, Anand won over Carslen. However, he tied with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov after which he lost to Vachier-Lagrave putting an end to his chances of a top finish after earning 2.5 points in the first three rounds.

After winning in the blitz event, So earns the right to pick his starting number for the classical event.

The 10 players will play a classical event beginning later on Tuesday.

Anand begins his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Vachier-Lagrave.

(With inputs from PTI)