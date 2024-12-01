 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating

The 21-year-old became the 16th player in history to achieve this milestone and the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to do so.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 14:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating.
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Arjun Erigaisi has officially crossed the 2800-Elo barrier in classical chess rating, according to the FIDE Rating released on Sunday.

The 21-year-old became the 16th player in history to achieve this milestone and the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to do so.

Arjun, representing team Alkaloid in the 2024 European Chess Club Cup, achieved the milestone by defeating Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin with the White pieces in the fifth round.

In the December 2024 FIDE Rating list, his rating stands at 2801, and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world.

ALSO READ | From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Earlier this year, Arjun clinched two gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad, winning both team gold and individual gold.

He has been in excellent form over the past few months, securing an individual and team gold medal in the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest, second place in the TePe Sigeman Chess Tournament and finishing joint-fifth in the Sharjah Masters Open Tournament.

He also claimed the Menorca Open title in April, narrowly defeating GMs Kirill Alekseenko and Maksim Chigaev.

FIDE Rating list - December 2024
Top 10
1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - 2831
2. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2805
3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2802
4. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) - 2801
5. D Gukesh (IND) - 2783
6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) - 2777
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2763
8. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 2755
9. Yi Wei (CHN) - 2753
10. Viswanathan Anand (IND) - 2750

Related stories

Related Topics

Arjun Erigaisi /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: Rohit at No. 4 as Rahul retires at 27; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding, Gukesh blitzing out moves in London System opening in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Dhruv-Tanisha pair loses mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding, Gukesh blitzing out moves in London System opening in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship: Ding, Gukesh play out a draw in game five; scores level at 2.5-2.5
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 5: Gukesh vs Ding Liren fifth round game ends in draw, series levelled at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: Rohit at No. 4 as Rahul retires at 27; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding, Gukesh blitzing out moves in London System opening in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Dhruv-Tanisha pair loses mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment