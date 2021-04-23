Newly-crowned Grandmaster Arjun Kalyan shines in Rujna Zora-3

Arjun Kalyan, who recently became a Grandmaster, won the GM round robin Rujna Zora-3 2021 chess tournament which concluded in Serbia on Friday with seven points.

"The tournament victory was expected as I was the top seed. It always feels good to win a tournament," said Kalyan. India's N. Krishna Teja finished second with six points.

The 18-year-old Kalyan is a B. Com. student at the SRM College (Vadapalani) in Chennai. He is coached by IM Saravanan and Ukrainian GM Aleksandr Goloshchapov.