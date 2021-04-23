Chess Chess Newly-crowned Grandmaster Arjun Kalyan shines in Rujna Zora-3 Arjun Kalyan, who recently became a Grandmaster, won the GM round robin Rujna Zora-3 2021 chess tournament which concluded in Serbia on Friday. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2021 21:21 IST Arjun Kalyan, who recently became a Grandmaster, won the GM round robin Rujna Zora-3 2021 chess tournament. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 23 April, 2021 21:21 IST Arjun Kalyan, who recently became a Grandmaster, won the GM round robin Rujna Zora-3 2021 chess tournament which concluded in Serbia on Friday with seven points.READ| Candidates Chess Tournament: Nepomniachtchi leads by a point "The tournament victory was expected as I was the top seed. It always feels good to win a tournament," said Kalyan. India's N. Krishna Teja finished second with six points.READ| Vidit, Praggnanandhaa ready for tough tests The 18-year-old Kalyan is a B. Com. student at the SRM College (Vadapalani) in Chennai. He is coached by IM Saravanan and Ukrainian GM Aleksandr Goloshchapov. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.