Chess Arpitha wins National girls' U-12 online rapid chess title Telangana's Arpitha Kothagundla won the National girls' (under-12) online rapid chess championship by pipping Delhi's Sachi Jain on superior tie-break score on Sunday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 June, 2021 22:22 IST Arpitha and Sachi aggregated 10 points from 11 rounds to take the first two spots. Yashvi Jain, also of Telangana, headed a three-way tie involving Andhra's Sarvani Cheedella and Karnataka's Rudra Rajeev at nine points to finish third.