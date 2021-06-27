Arpitha wins National girls' U-12 online rapid chess title

Telangana’s Arpitha Kothagundla won the National girls’ (under-12) online rapid chess championship by pipping Delhi’s Sachi Jain on superior tie-break score on Sunday.

Arpitha and Sachi aggregated 10 points from 11 rounds to take the first two spots. Yashvi Jain, also of Telangana, headed a three-way tie involving Andhra’s Sarvani Cheedella and Karnataka’s Rudra Rajeev at nine points to finish third.