Asian Chess C’Ships: Nandhidhaa, Praggnanandhaa close in on a “Chennai title-sweep”

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 02 November, 2022 21:10 IST
With R. Praggnanandhaa (in pic) beating Koustav Chatterjee to emerge as the sole leader for the first time, the possibility of a 'Chennai title-sweep' appears bright on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/VELANKANNI RAJ B

Continuing her amazing run, 13th seed P. V. Nandhidhaa stopped Soumya Swaminathan and established an unsurpassable one-point lead going into the women’s final round of the Asian chess championship here.

On Wednesday, Nandhidhaa (7 points) dominated Soumya in 54 moves on the top board for her sixth victory in eight rounds to move a point clear of the 2018 winner Padmini Rout and National champion Divya Deshmukh.

With R. Praggnanandhaa (6.5 points) beating Koustav Chatterjee to emerge as the sole leader for the first time, the possibility of a ‘Chennai title-sweep’ appears bright on Thursday.

The top seeded teenager has a half-point lead over Harsha Bharathkoti, second seed S. L. Narayanan, B. Adhiban, Karthik Venataraman and Uzbekistan’s Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

With four World Cup qualifying spots available in the Open section and two in the women’s category, some fierce battles are in the offing on Thursday.

Leading eighth-round results (Indians unless stated)
Open: Koustav Chatterjee (5.5) lost to R. Praggnanandhaa (6.5); Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb, 6) drew with Harsha Bharathakoti (6); Saparmyrat Atabayev (Tkm, 5) lost to S. L. Narayanan (6); Leon Mendonca (5) lost to B. Adhiban (6); Karthik Venkatraman (6) bt Maksat Atabayev (Tkm, 5); Ayush Sharma (4.5) lost to S. P. Sethuraman (5.5); N. R. Vignesh (5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (5); M. Karthikeyan (5) drew with Pranav Anand (5); Abhimanyu Puranik (5) drew with Raja Rithvik (5); V. Pranav (4.5) lost to M. Pranesh (5.5).
Women: P. V. Nandhidhaa (7) bt Soumya Swaminathan (5); N. Priyanka (5.5) lost to Divya Deshmukh (6); Padmini Rout (6) bt Mary Ann Gomes (4.5); Vantika Agrawal (5) drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (5); Vo Thi Kim Phung (5.5) bt C. Sahajasri (4.5); Nguyen Thi Mai Hung (Vie, 5) drew with Isha Sharma (4.5); Nisha Mohota (4.5) drew with Tania Sachdev (4.5); Aakansha Hagawane (4.5) drew with Nomin-Erdene Davaademberel (Mgl, 4.5); Eesha Karavade (4.5) drew with Srija Seshadri (4.5); Enkhtuul Altan-Ulzii (Mgl, 4) lost to Rakshitta Ravi (5).

