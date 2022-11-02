Asian Chess C’Ships: Nandhidhaa, Praggnanandhaa close in on a “Chennai title-sweep”

Continuing her amazing run, 13th seed P. V. Nandhidhaa stopped Soumya Swaminathan and established an unsurpassable one-point lead going into the women’s final round of the Asian chess championship here.

On Wednesday, Nandhidhaa (7 points) dominated Soumya in 54 moves on the top board for her sixth victory in eight rounds to move a point clear of the 2018 winner Padmini Rout and National champion Divya Deshmukh.

With R. Praggnanandhaa (6.5 points) beating Koustav Chatterjee to emerge as the sole leader for the first time, the possibility of a ‘Chennai title-sweep’ appears bright on Thursday.

The top seeded teenager has a half-point lead over Harsha Bharathkoti, second seed S. L. Narayanan, B. Adhiban, Karthik Venataraman and Uzbekistan’s Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

With four World Cup qualifying spots available in the Open section and two in the women’s category, some fierce battles are in the offing on Thursday.