MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match

Ziaur collapsed during his 12th round match of the championship against fellow grandmaster Enamul Hossain before he was declared dead at a hospital in the capital Dhaka.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 22:18 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ziarur Rahman of Bangladesh (left) playing Arlan Cabe of Philippines, in the Asian Junior chess championship.
Ziarur Rahman of Bangladesh (left) playing Arlan Cabe of Philippines, in the Asian Junior chess championship. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Ziarur Rahman of Bangladesh (left) playing Arlan Cabe of Philippines, in the Asian Junior chess championship. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Bangladesh’s top-ranked chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman died on Friday at the age of 50 after suffering a stroke and collapsing on his board in the middle of a national championship match, an official said.

Bangladesh Chess Federation general secretary Shahab Uddin Shamim told AFP that Ziaur collapsed during his 12th round match of the championship against fellow grandmaster Enamul Hossain before he was declared dead at a hospital in the capital Dhaka.

“Players and officials present in the hall room took him to the hospital quickly after he collapsed. Upon reaching there, doctors said he had already died,” Shamim said.

Enamul said it took them a few seconds to realise that he had suffered a massive stroke.

ALSO READ: AICF to announce delayed chess Olympiad squad in ‘a week’

“When he was playing, it never felt like he was sick,” said Enamul.

“It was my move. So, when he was falling down, I thought he was leaning down to pick up a water bottle. But then he collapsed, and we rushed him to the hospital. His son was playing at the next table”.

Ziaur is the highest ranked of Bangladesh’s five chess grandmasters.

He won the national championship multiple times and represented Bangladesh in the 44th Chess Olympiad in India in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ziaur Rahman /

Chess Olympiad /

Grandmaster

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match
    AFP
  4. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match
    AFP
  2. There is no rivalry with Magnus Carlsen, says R Praggnanandhaa
    Team Sportstar
  3. AICF to announce delayed chess Olympiad squad in ‘a week’
    PTI
  4. Superbet Classic Chess, Round 8: Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana ends in draw, Gukesh holds Anish Giri
    PTI
  5. Superbet Classic Chess, Round 7: Gukesh holds Caruana; Praggnanandhaa draws with Nepomniachtchi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Simon denies Havertz, Pedri out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: Jemimah’s 50 in vain as IND-W loses by 12 runs to SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh’s top chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match
    AFP
  4. LIVE Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal match in pictures; Photo gallery from ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: French Open runner-up Paolini first player into fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment