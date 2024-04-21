The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the action of the final (14th) round starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 13
INDIAN ROUND 14 SCHEDULE
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
- Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
COLOURS
All the Indians in action in round 14 will be operating with black pieces.
ALSO READ - FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 TITLE RACE SCENARIOS EXPLAINED
ROUND 14 OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Women’s
Latest on Sportstar
- Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 - Schedule, pairing, colour
- Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 - Schedule, pairing, colour
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh takes sole lead ahead of Hikaru, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana after round 13 win over Firouzja
- PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
- PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE