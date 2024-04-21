  • Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
  • Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
  • Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
  • Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
  • Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)