The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the action of the final (14th) round starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 13

INDIAN ROUND 14 SCHEDULE

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

COLOURS

All the Indians in action in round 14 will be operating with black pieces.

ALSO READ - FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 TITLE RACE SCENARIOS EXPLAINED

ROUND 14 OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura - Gukesh D Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi Women’s Kateryna Lagno - Vaishali Rameshbabu Lei Tingjie - Humpy Koneru Anna Muzychuk - Tan Zhongyi Aleksandra Goryachkina - Nurgyul Salimova