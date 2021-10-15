Challengers Chess Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa reaches semifinals

R. Praggnanandhaa made a dream start to his campaign in the $40,000 Challengers Chess Tour Finals by blanking Russian talent Volodar Murzin 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In the best-of-four-game encounter, Praggnanandhaa won twice with black pieces and emerged triumphant with a game to spare. After dominating the opening game with black pieces and signing off in style with a queen-offer in 38 moves, Praggnanandhaa needed five moves less with white pieces to take a 2-0 lead.

In the third game, where Murzin needed a win to stay alive in the match, Praggnanandhaa relentlessly attacked the white’s castled king with a twin-rook attack. A hapless Murzin gave up after 44 moves.

The talented Indian will now face the winner of the quarterfinals involving India’s Leon Mendonca and Germany’s Vincent Keymer. In the other quarterfinals of the day, Christopher Yoo (USA) won 3.5-2.5 after getting extremely lucky when facing a possible loss in the second blitz game against Lei Tingjie (China).

In the semifinals, Yoo will take on either Awonder Liang (USA) or Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).