Chennai Open: Boris Savchenko emerges champion

Top-seed Grandmaster Boris Savchenko of Russia pipped Indian International Master Nitin Senthilvel via the tie-break to emerge champion after both finished equal on 8.5 points in the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament 2022 on Sunday.

Both Savchenko and Nitin finished with 8.5 points from 10 rounds but with a superior tie-break score the Russian took the top prize.

Nitin, who was in the lead after the ninth round, accepted an early draw offer from GM Alexei Federov (Belarus) and wound up with 8.5 points. The top board draw, gave Savchenko an opportunity to catch up with Nitin, which the Russian promptly did, scoring a hard fought win over IM Aronyak Ghosh.

GM Savchenko, received the Chennai Open 2022 trophy and a cash award of Rs 3 lakh while the runner-up Nitin received Rs 2 lakh.

Belarus' Alexei Federov and India's L R Srihari secured 8 points each but the former took third place due to a better tie-break score.

As many as 275 players including 11 GMs and 14 IMs took part in the 275-player, 10-round tournament played on a Swiss format.

Tamil Nadu State Chess Association president M. Manickam gave away the prizes.