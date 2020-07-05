Chess Chess Chennai’s G. Akash becomes India's 66th Grand Master G. Akash, 23, became India's 66th Grand Master after he crossed the 2500 mark in the ratings this year. K. Keerthivasan 05 July, 2020 22:26 IST Akash played another five tournaments in 2020 to get to the tally to become a Grand Master. - special arrangement K. Keerthivasan 05 July, 2020 22:26 IST Chennai’s G. Akash, on Sunday, became the country's 66th Grandmaster. His GM title was confirmed at the second council meet of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the year 2020 held recently.The 23-year-old told said he was delighted and that it was only a matter of time before it happened. “I am really happy to become a GM even though I was not thinking about it. I know with the process I follow, it was only a matter of time,” he told Sportstar on Sunday. RELATED| Harikrishna to feature in Biel International Chess FestivalAkash, coached by K. Visweswaran, got his third GM-norm in the National senior chess championship in Majhitar (Sikkim) last year, but his ratings fell short of the magical mark of 2500. He played another five tournaments across the world to get to the final tally.For three months from January, he played tournaments in Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), and two in the Czech Republic in Prague and Liberec, while he attained the final norm in Bad Worishofen (Germany) in March. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos