New AICF-affiliated chess body in Bengal

The formation of Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha (SBDS), an All India Chess Federation (AICF)-affiliated body, was announced here on Monday.

“Our new organisation, SBDS, has been granted affiliation by the AICF in its Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2021. This means that we have now the responsibility to function as the apex body of West Bengal chess,” said a press release.

Haider Ali and Ashit Chatterjee are the interim-president and secretary of the new body respectively.

A 15-member interim committee of SBDS has been formed to run the chess affairs in the state and conduct elections within three months.

The website of SBDS was inaugurated in the presence of AICF president Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and Grandmasters Surya Sekhar Ganguly and Dibyendu Barua.

“Dr. Kapoor announced that three major tournaments would be allocated to SBDS to be conducted within March 2022,” said the release.

According to an announcement made by Chauhan, the AICF disaffiliated the previous body, Bengal Chess Association, in the state for 'not complying' with its norms and National Sports Code.