Chess Chess Candidates Chess Tournament: Nepomniachtchi leads by a point Drawn encounters on the other three boards meant Nepomniachtchi doubled his overnight lead over Fabiana Caruana, Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2021 18:34 IST Ian Nepomniachtchi (6.5 points) raced away to a 31-move victory over Russian compatriot Kirill Alekseenko. - FILE PHOTO/FIDE Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2021 18:34 IST Leader Ian Nepomniachtchi (6.5 points) raced away to a 31-move victory over Russian compatriot Kirill Alekseenko and opened a one-point lead after 10 rounds of the Candidates chess tournament in Yekaterinburg in Russia, on Wednesday.Drawn encounters on the other three boards meant Nepomniachtchi doubled his overnight lead over Fabiana Caruana, Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. READ| Candidates Chess Tournament: Victorious Anish Giri back in the hunt Action resumes after a day's rest.10th-round results: Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 6.5) bt Kirill Alekseenko (Rus, 4); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5.5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 4); WangHao (Chn, 4.5) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 4.5).