Candidates Chess Tournament: Nepomniachtchi leads by a point

Leader Ian Nepomniachtchi (6.5 points) raced away to a 31-move victory over Russian compatriot Kirill Alekseenko and opened a one-point lead after 10 rounds of the Candidates chess tournament in Yekaterinburg in Russia, on Wednesday.



Drawn encounters on the other three boards meant Nepomniachtchi doubled his overnight lead over Fabiana Caruana, Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

READ| Candidates Chess Tournament: Victorious Anish Giri back in the hunt

Action resumes after a day’s rest.



10th-round results: Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 6.5) bt Kirill Alekseenko (Rus, 4); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5.5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 4); Wang

Hao (Chn, 4.5) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 4.5).