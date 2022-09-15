Anand loses; Nihal, Raunak advance in Chess.com global championships

Raunak Sadhwani and Nihal Sarin entered the second round but Viswanathan Anand lost his way against Russian Pavel Ponkratov in the Chess.com Global championship online rapid chess.

Following Nihal's victory over Rauf Mamedov (Azerbaijan) in the Armageddon game for a 3-2 verdict on Wednesday, Raunak ousted the 2005 World champion Veselin Topalov 2.5.0.5 on Thursday.

However, Anand could not progress. After making amends for losing the second game by taking the fourth, Anand cracked in the tie-deciding Armageddon game. His bid to play with seven minutes on the clock, against Ponkratov's 15 backfired. Ponkratov’s savage attack on the castled black king ended the game in 36 moves.

Earlier, Raunak shut out Topalov. After the drawn opening game, the Indian youngster won the second with white pieces in 32 moves and closed the contest with a 33-move victory from the black side in the third game.