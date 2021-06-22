Paras, Utkrisht cause upsets in U-12 rapid chess

Little-known Maharashtra-lad Paras Bhoire stunned second seed A. R. Ilamparthi (Tamil Nadu) in Tuesday's third and final round to be among 76 leaders with three points in the National (under-12) open online rapid chess tournament.

Fourth seed K. S. Heamish, also from Tamil Nadu, was the other major casualty of the third round. Punjab’s Utkrisht Tuli defeated Heamish to maintain his winning sequence.



A record number of 774 players are in the fray.