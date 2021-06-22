Chess Chess Paras, Utkrisht cause upsets in U-12 rapid chess Paras Bhoire stunned second seed A. R. Ilamparthi in Tuesday's third and final round. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 June, 2021 21:15 IST Ishaan Das caused the biggest upset of the day by beating fifth seed Aayush Bhattacharya in the first round. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 June, 2021 21:15 IST Little-known Maharashtra-lad Paras Bhoire stunned second seed A. R. Ilamparthi (Tamil Nadu) in Tuesday's third and final round to be among 76 leaders with three points in the National (under-12) open online rapid chess tournament.READ| V. Praneeth, relying on memory power and chasing dreams Fourth seed K. S. Heamish, also from Tamil Nadu, was the other major casualty of the third round. Punjab’s Utkrisht Tuli defeated Heamish to maintain his winning sequence.A record number of 774 players are in the fray. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :