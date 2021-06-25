Chess Chess National U-12 chess: Sananda holds top seed Sneha; 32 share lead R. Sananda held top seed Sneha Halder to cause the biggest surprise of the third round on Friday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 June, 2021 22:07 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sananda and Sneha were among those with 2.5 points on Friday. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 June, 2021 22:07 IST Lower-rated R. Sananda held top seed Sneha Halder to cause the biggest surprise of the third round in the National girls’ under-12 online rapid chess tournament that began on Friday.READ| Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess: Vidit Gujrathi leads Indian brigade Thirty two players shared the lead with three points in this 11-round competition. Sananda and Sneha were among those with 2.5 points. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :