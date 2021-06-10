National U-18 chess: Bhavesh stuns Prithu

Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round of the National (under-18) online rapid chess championship on Thursday.

Bhavesh is among the 21 leaders with three points after as many rounds.

Top seed Mrudul Dehankar led 11 leaders at three points in the girls section.