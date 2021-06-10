Chess Chess National U-18 chess: Bhavesh stuns Prithu Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round on Thursday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 10 June, 2021 21:49 IST Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 10 June, 2021 21:49 IST Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round of the National (under-18) online rapid chess championship on Thursday.READ| National U-18 chess: Prithu, Savitha start favourites Bhavesh is among the 21 leaders with three points after as many rounds.READ| Gelfand Challenge: Praggnanandhaa, Nihal, Gukesh in the hunt Top seed Mrudul Dehankar led 11 leaders at three points in the girls section. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.