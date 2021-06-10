Chess

National U-18 chess: Bhavesh stuns Prithu

Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round on Thursday.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 10 June, 2021 21:49 IST

Bhavesh Mahajan stunned top seeded grandmaster Prithu Gupta in the third round of the National (under-18) online rapid chess championship on Thursday.

Bhavesh is among the 21 leaders with three points after as many rounds.

Top seed Mrudul Dehankar led 11 leaders at three points in the girls section.

