Chess Olympiad: India to meet Armenia in quarters

In the other quarterfinals, Ukraine will take on the United States, Russia will play Hungary and Azerbaijan will face the winner of the match between Bulgaria and Poland.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE
27 August, 2020 22:00 IST

India had entered the last eight on account of finishing on top of Pool A.

India will take on Armenia in the quarterfinals of the online Chess Olympiad on Friday.

Armenia defeated Greece in the play-off, winning both the matches. India had entered the last eight on account of finishing on top of Pool A.

But the big news on Thursday was Ukraine's stunning victory against second seed China, which began the tournament as one of the favourites. After the teams were tied after two matches, Kirill Shevchenko won the decisive Armageddon (tie-breaker) game for Ukraine against Liu Yan.

In the quarterfinals, Ukraine will take on the United States. In the other encounters in the last eight, top seed Russia will play Hungary, which beat Germany, and Azerbaijan will face the winner of the match between Bulgaria and Poland.