Chess Olympiad Day 6 Live Scores, results: Can Gukesh make it six wins in six games?

Follow live updates, commentary and news from day 6 of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 August, 2022 15:45 IST
The India B team

The India B team | Photo Credit: PTI

Here’s the complete breakdown of Indian players in the fray today. You can track their progress here:

FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 OPEN CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA UZBEKISTAN SCORE/RESULT
Harikrishna Pentala Abdusattorov Nodirbek
Vidit Gujrathi Yakubboev Nodirbek
Arjun Erigaisi Sindarov Javokhir
Sasikiran Vokhidov Shamsiddin
INDIA ARMENIA SCORE/RESULT
D Gukesh Sargissian Gabriel
Nihal Sarin Melkumyan Hrant
Adhiban B. Ter-Sahakyan Samvel
Raunak Sadhwani Hovhannisyan Robert
INDIA C LITHUANIA SCORE/RESULT
Surya Shekhar Ganguly Stremavicius Titas
Sethuraman S.P. Juksta Karolis
Abhijeet Gupta Pultinevicius Paulius
Abhimanyu Puranik Kazakouski Valery
FIDE OLYMPIAD DAY 2 WOMEN'S CATEGORY RESULTS
INDIA GEORGIA SCORE/RESULT
Koneru Humpy Dzagnidze Nana
Harika Dronavalli Batsiashvili Nino
Vaishali R Javakhishvili Lela
Tania Sachdev Melia Salome
INDIA B CZECH REPUBLIC SCORE/RESULT
Vantika Agrawal Movsesian Julia
Padmini Rout Worek Joanna
Mary Ann Gomes Pilsova Karolina
Divya Deshmukh Petrova Kristyna
INDIA C AUSTRALIA SCORE/RESULT
Eesha Karavade Ryjanova Julia
Nandhidhaa P V Richards Heather S
Sahithi Varshini M Phan Nguyen Mai Chi
Vishwa Vasnawala Nguyen Thu Giang
DAY 5 RECAP

In 2000, just over six years before D. Gukesh was born, Alexie Shirov tried in vain to stop Viswanathan Anand from winning his first of the five world titles. On Tuesday, it was Gukesh’s turn to outplay the 50-year-old Latvian-Spaniard to not only to keep India 2 on the victory path but also to become India’s third highest rated player on the live rating list.

In winning his fifth game on the trot on the top board of the Chess Olympiad, Gukesh punished Shirov for an error of judgement on the 28th move. In fact, the country’s youngest Grandmaster produced a rare king-march across the centre of the board that left Shirov helpless.

In fact, with rook pairs still on the board, Gukesh moved his king six times over the last 11 moves to force his veteran rival to give up in 44 moves.

The victory saw Gukesh overtook Vidit Gujrathi for a career-high 27th spot in world rankings with a live rating of 2714, after gaining 15 points in the last five days. Vidit, having lost three points from four games, now has a live rating of 2711 for the 28th place.

B. Adhiban victory came before R. Praggnanandhaa suffered a rare loss but by that time, India 2 was firmly among the leaders.

For India 1, it was 18-year-old Arjun Erigaisi who did the trick after all boards ended as draws against Romania. For India 3, S. P. Sethuraman and Abhimanyu Puranik won with white pieces against their Chilean rivals but M. Karthikeyan lost.

S. P. Sethuraman and Abhimanyu Puranik won with white pieces for India 3 against Chile to offset Murali Karthikeyan loss on the third board

Twice in 24 hours, Tania Sachdev’s decisive blow kept India 1 among the leaders.

Round 5 in the women’s section proved a tough one for a number of medal-contenders but India 1, Georgia and Romania maintained their winning run.

ALSO READ: Chess Olympiad 2022, Viswanathan Anand Exclusive Column: Gukesh shows Shirov no mercy; Tania gives women strong win

Facing fifth seed France, the top Indian combination scored a 2.5-1. 5victory following Tania’s clincher against Andreea Navrotescu, amid drawn games involving K. Humpy, D. Harika and R. Vaishali on the higher boards.

For Georgia, it will be a third successive match against an Indian team on Wednesday. After beating India 3 in the fourth round, Georgia easily nailed India 2 by striking on the two lower boards.

India 3. which looked like winning against Brazil after P. V . Nandhidhaa’s victory put the team 2-1 ahead, but could not get more.

Pratyusha Bodda lost to Juliana Sayumi Terao in the concluding fixture.

Romania, the conqueror of fourth seed Poland 2.5-1.5, joined India 1 and Georgia at 10 points to stay in the leading pack.

Second seed Ukraine suffered a minor setback when sixth seed Azerbaijan proved equal. Former World champion Mariya Muzychuk’s top-board victory over Gunay Mammadzada stood nullified with Uliviyya Fataliyeva stretching her winning run to four after facing Ukraine’s Nataliya Buksa.

The other two boards ended in draws.

Seventh seed USA continued to struggle after Peru, seeded 31, handed out a 2.5-1.5 defeat. Shocking were the defeats of Irina Krush (2430) and Carissa Yip (2416) to Ann Chumpitaz (2278) and Paula Paredes Bustamante (2162), respectively.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHESS OLYMPIAD

The  Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

  • ⦿ The event will see the highest number of countries participating in an Olympiad
  • ⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.
  • ⦿ Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries. 
  • ⦿ India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever. 
  • ⦿ Given Russia and China’s non-participation, India Team A is seeded second while the USA tops the ranking list.
WHERE TO WATCH THE 44TH FIDE CHESS OLYMPIAD

Live streaming of the Chess Olympiad will be available on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess Olympiad. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan TV channel in India. You can follow the boards and all the analysis from matches on each day on Sportstar too.

