Chess Olympiad Opening Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi, TN CM Stalin to attend

Welcome to the live coverage of the inauguration and opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan.

The Olympiad this year will see the highest number of countries participating. Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in contention. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.

The Tamil Nadu government had set aside INR 92 CR for the organisation of the Olympiad in Mahabalipuram and its promotion. A mascot fashioned on the knight, named Thambi, has become quite the fan favourite.

Where to watch the opening ceremony?

Doordarshan will broadcast the opening ceremony from Chennai live. The festivities can also be followed on the YouTube channels of FIDE and Chessbase India.

Where will the Olympiad be held?

The Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located along the East Coast Road.