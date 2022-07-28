Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad Opening Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi, TN CM Stalin to attend

Follow live updates and commentary from the inaugural ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and five-time World champion Viswanthan Anand afhead of the Chess Olympiad.

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and five-time World champion Viswanthan Anand afhead of the Chess Olympiad.

Welcome to the live coverage of the inauguration and opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan.

The Olympiad this year will see the highest number of countries participating. Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women’s sections from 187 countries will be in contention. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women’s.

The Tamil Nadu government had set aside INR 92 CR for the organisation of the Olympiad in Mahabalipuram and its promotion. A mascot fashioned on the knight, named Thambi, has become quite the fan favourite.

Where to watch the opening ceremony?

Doordarshan will broadcast the opening ceremony from Chennai live. The festivities can also be followed on the YouTube channels of FIDE and Chessbase India.

Where will the Olympiad be held?

The Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located along the East Coast Road.

OLYMPIAD DETAILS
The FIDE Chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 in Mahabalipuram. Follow live coverage, results and analysis on Sportstar.  

