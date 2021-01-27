Chess Chess Vidit Gujrathi earns wildcard for Opera Euro Masters After three days of preliminary round-robin league, the top-eight placed players will battle it out on a knockout basis for the $30,000 winner’s prize. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 January, 2021 19:45 IST Vidit Gujrathi gained a ‘wildcard’ entry to Opera Euro Rapid online chess tournament. - Rajeev Bhatt Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 January, 2021 19:45 IST Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi gained a ‘wildcard’ to be part of the elite 16-player field, headed by World champion Magnus Carlsen, in the Opera Euro Rapid online chess tournament from February 6 to 14.The field comprises the top eight players from the $1.5 million Champions Tour standings, two by public voting, and six wildcards.READ| Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna and Carlsen eye redemption After three days of preliminary round-robin league, the top-eight placed players will battle it out on a knockout basis for the $30,000 winner’s prize.The players: Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Ding Liren (Chn), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Levon Aronian (Arm), Alexander Grischuk (Rus), Wesley So (USA), Tiemour Radjabov (Aze), Anish Giri (Ned), Leinier Domingues (USA), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Vidit Gujrathi, Daniil Dubov (Rus), Sam Shankland (USA) and Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos