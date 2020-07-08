Teenager Pranesh earns International Master title

Hailing from a small village - Sekkalai Kottai - in Sivaganga District, 13-year-old M. Pranesh became the country’s latest International Master. The IM title was conferred at the second council meet of FIDE (world chess body) held on July 3.



Pranesh secured his third and final norm at the Aeroflot Open A held in Moscow in March this year. He already has one GM-norm, which he attained in the Delhi Open in January this year.



A standard IX student at Shri Vidhyaa Giri MHSS (Karaikudi), Pranesh has been visiting Chennai frequently for the last two and a half years to attend camps organised by GM R.B. Ramesh, one of the reputed coaches in the country. Ramesh also provides online coaching when Pranesh is in his hometown.

Speaking to Sportstar on Wednesday, Pranesh said he is hoping to become a Grandmaster as soon as possible. "Ramesh sir has been guiding me well. I am in good form and want to continue in the same vein.”



Ramesh had words of praise for his ward. “He is a very talented and hardworking boy. He comes from a tough economic background, and it will be great if someone comes forward to support his playing expenses.”



In fact, along with Pranesh, Audi Ameya (Goa) also got his IM title in the Aeroflot Open B.