Maharashtra boy Kshatriya wins under-12 chess title

Maharashtra’s Kshatriya Vekhande won the National under-12 open online rapid chess title due to superior tie-break score after being tied at 9.5 points with Assam’s Mrinmoy Rajkhowa on Thursday.

In the 11-round competition, Rajasthan’s Yash Bharadia took the third spot after topping a 11-way tie at nine points.

These placings are subject to change after the Fairplay report is received from the online platform, Tornelo, and the decision of the five-man Fairplay committee.