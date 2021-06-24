Chess Chess Maharashtra boy Kshatriya wins under-12 chess title Kshatriya Vekhande won the National under-12 open online rapid chess title due to superior tie-break score after being tied at 9.5 points with Assam’s Mrinmoy Rajkhowa. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 June, 2021 21:37 IST Kshatriya Vekhande won the National under-12 open online rapid chess title on Thursday. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 June, 2021 21:37 IST Maharashtra’s Kshatriya Vekhande won the National under-12 open online rapid chess title due to superior tie-break score after being tied at 9.5 points with Assam’s Mrinmoy Rajkhowa on Thursday.READ| Madhvendra leads in National U-12 online rapid chess; U-14 girls’ standings revised In the 11-round competition, Rajasthan’s Yash Bharadia took the third spot after topping a 11-way tie at nine points.READ| V. Praneeth, relying on memory power and chasing dreams These placings are subject to change after the Fairplay report is received from the online platform, Tornelo, and the decision of the five-man Fairplay committee. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :