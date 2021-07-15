Chess Chess Chess World Cup: Praggnanadhaa stuns Sargissian; Gukesh holds Dubov On a day when D. Gukesh pulled off a creditable draw against 17th seed Daniil Dubov, B. Adhiban and D. Harika were the other winners among the 12 Indians. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 July, 2021 22:52 IST Praggnanandhaa beat Gabriel Sargissian in 41 moves to move closer to booking a third round spot.(File photo) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 July, 2021 22:52 IST R. Praggnanandhaa stunned Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian in 41 moves to inch closer to a place in the third round of the World Cup chess on Friday.On a day when D. Gukesh pulled off a creditable draw against 17th seed Daniil Dubov, B. Adhiban and D. Harika were the other winners among the 12 Indians on view during the first game of the second round. P. Iniyan and R. Vaishali lost.The results (involving Indians): Second round (Game One):Men: D. Gukesh drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus); P. Iniyan lost to Evgney Tomeshevsky (Rus); Alexandr Fier (Bra) drew with Vidit Gujrathi; B. Adhiban bt Neuris Delgado Ramirez (Par); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram; Nihal Sarin drew with Sanan Sjugirov (Rus); Yasser Quesada Perez (Cub) drew with P. Harikrishna; R.Praggnanandhaa bt Gabriel Sargissian (Arm).Women: Bhakti Kulkarni drew with Natalia Pogonina (Rus); D. Harika bt Medina Warda Aulia (Indonesia); Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri) drew with Padmini Rout; Bela Khotenashvili (Geo) bt R. Vaishnavi. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :