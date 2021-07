Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa wins; Gukesh takes Dubov to tie-breaker

Continuing his impressive display, R. Praggnanandhaa knocked out higher-rated Armenian Grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian 2-0 for a place in the third round of World Cup chess in Sochi, Russia, on Friday.

On a day when an indisposed Armenia’s Levon Aronian withdrew, P. Harikrishna, B. Adhiban, Nihal Sarin and D. Harika advanced but Aravindh Chithambaram, P. Iniyan, Praggnanandhaa’s sister R. Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni made their exit. D. Gukesh took fancied Daniil Dubov to the tie-breaker games after a second straight draw.

ALSO READ | SRCC wins FIDE B-School Super Cup chess