Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi draws with Vasif Durarbayli

Vidit Gujrathi drew with Azerbaijan's Vasif Durarbayli in 56 moves in the first game of the fifth round in the chess World Cup in Sochi on Sunday.

On Monday, Vidit will play with black pieces in the second game of the mini-match.

Vidit is the only Indian in the fray in the men's section after R. Praggnanandhaa and P. Harikrishna bowed out with defeats to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and M. Amin Tabatabaei respectively in the fourth round.