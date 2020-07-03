Chessable Masters LIVE: Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri

Good evening! Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.



Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters.

Carlsen will face Anish Giri, who defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi in three sets, in the final. Both Giri and Nepomniachtchi traded wins in the rapid phase of the third set before the Dutchman prevailed in the rapid tiebreakers.

In the first semifinal, Carlsen faced early trouble in the first game but broke free by sacrificing a queenside pawn to gain space. He gained equality on the board, ignored a draw-offer two moves before Liren blundered a rook and suffered a painful loss.

The second game, uneventful as compared to the other two games, ended with Liren forcing a draw by perpetual checks. In the third, Carlsen stayed in control while a desperate Liren lost his way in just 29 moves.

In the other semifinal, where Giri was ahead after winning the first set, Nepomniachtchi raised visions of forcing a decider after going ahead by winning the second game on Wednesday. After three games, the Russian led 2-1 and needed only a draw in the fourth to force the deciding set.

FINAL Magnus Carlsen v Anish Giri



Follow all the live action from the semifinals:



THE FINALISTS: