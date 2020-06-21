Chessable Masters: Frenchman Lagrave ahead after three rounds

Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave pulled out a stunning victory over Fabiano Caruana to emerge as the Group ‘B’ leader with two points after three rounds of $150,000 Chessable Masters on Sunday.

Each of the three rounds produced a winner, with Nepomniachtchi, Caruana and Lagrave tasting triumph, in that order.

With Nepomniachtchi and Caruana following their win by losing the next round, an unbeaten Lagrave stayed ahead. Two more rounds were due for the day.

Four players from two six-player groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

The results:

Group B (third round): Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 1.5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 1.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 1.5) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 1); (second round): Caruana bt Nepomniachtchi; Radjabov drew with Lagrave; Liren drew with Giri; (first round): Caruana drew with Liren; Nepomniachtchi bt Radjabov; Lagrave drew with Giri.