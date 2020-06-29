Chess Chessable Masters LIVE: Nakamura to fight Ding Liren for semifinal spot Catch all the live updates, highlights and more from our coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 June, 2020 17:09 IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 June, 2020 17:09 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri moved within a draw of making the semifinals of the $150,000 Chessable Masters after taking a 2-1 lead after three games of the best-of-four second set match in his quarterfinal against Alexander Grischuk on Sunday.Having clinched the first set on Friday, an upbeat Giri drew the first game easily, won the next game and comfortably held on to a draw in the third.The second game saw Giri, playing black, manage to establish the rook-pair on the seventh rank. With his knight joining the attack, Grischuk could not find an escape route and resigned after 46 moves.READ | Viswanathan Anand: Don’t know when chess will return to where it was In the other quarterfinal, Hikaru Nakamura survived a possible defeat in the first game against Ding Liren and then won the second to raise visions of a deciding set, scheduled on Monday. The third game, where Liren played black, ended in a draw following repetition of moves.Nakamura, playing far below the form that saw him play finals of the previous two legs of the Chess Tour, clinched the second game after gaining from Liren’s misjudgement on the 40th move. In an equal position, Liren opted to move his castled king to the queen’s side and Nakamura quickly seized the opportunity. He exchanged a couple of pieces, brought his queen into active, attacking play and eventually caught Liren’s king into a checkmating net in 56 moves.The resultsQuarterfinals, Day 5: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) leads Ding Liren (CHN) 2-1; Anish Giri (NED) leads Alexander Grischuk (RUS) 2-1Semifinal line-upMagnus Carlsen (NOR) v Winner of Ding Liren (CHN) v Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) v Anish Giri (NED)Follow all the live action from Monday's 'Final 8' matches: THE QUARTERFINALISTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629GROUP B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410