Chessable Masters tournament: Adhiban and Harikrishna keep qualification chances alive; Humpy struggles

B. Adhiban and P. Harikrishna kept alive their chances of qualifying to the quarterfinals but K. Humpy found the going tough on the opening day of the $100,000 Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.

After five rounds of the round-robin phase in the 16-player field, Adhiban (3 points), Harikrishna (2.5) and Humpy (1) had their task cut out for the remaining 10 rounds.

The results (involving Indians)