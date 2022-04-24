Indian GM Gukesh wins Menorca Open chess tourney

In irrepressible form, 15-year-old D. Gukesh won his second title in eight days by beating a strong field in Group A of the Menorca Open chess tournament in Menorca, Spain, on Sunday.



The country’s youngest Grandmaster, winner of the La Roda Open last Sunday, scored a title-clinching victory over his senior compatriot B. Adhiban in 53 moves to finish with six points from seven rounds.



Gukesh’s stellar performance earned him 13 rating points, raised his live rating to around 2660 and reinforced his freshly-earned spot in the world’s top-100.



Aryan Chopra, one of the seven overnight leaders, drew with fourth seeded Armenian Shant Sargsyan to finish runner-up following a seven-way tie at 5.5 points.



S. P. Sethuraman (fifth), Raunak Sadhwani (seventh) and Nihal Sarin (eighth) also tallied 5.5 points. Top seed Arjun Erigaisi and sixth seed Adhiban (5 each) finished ninth and 10th.