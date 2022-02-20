More Sports Chess Chess Airthings Masters, Day One: Disastrous start for Praggnanandhaa R. Praggnanandhaa lost three games on the trot to end the first day of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on a disastrous note on Saturday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 February, 2022 20:34 IST R. Praggnanandhaa lost three games on the trot to end the first day of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on a disastrous note on Saturday. (File photo) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 February, 2022 20:34 IST R. Praggnanandhaa lost three games on the trot to end the first day of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on a disastrous note on Saturday.The youngster started with a draw but lost the remaining three rounds to be 15th in the 16-player field. Ding Liren was leading with 10 points, since the rule stipulates three points for a win and one for a draw.READ: Kanpur to host National Chess Championship as AICF releases revised calendar If Praggnanandhaa lost three, top seed Magnus Carlsen did only a shade better. He lost the day’s last two rounds to Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th. In the league phase, 11 more rounds remain.The results (involving Praggnanandhaa):First round: Praggnanandhaa drew with Le Quang Liem (Vietnam)Second round: Eric Hensen (Canada) bt PraggnanandhaaThird round: Praggnanandhaa lost to Ding Liren (China)Fourth round: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland bt Praggnanandhaa Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :