Airthings Masters, Day One: Disastrous start for Praggnanandhaa

R. Praggnanandhaa lost three games on the trot to end the first day of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on a disastrous note on Saturday.

The youngster started with a draw but lost the remaining three rounds to be 15th in the 16-player field. Ding Liren was leading with 10 points, since the rule stipulates three points for a win and one for a draw.

READ: Kanpur to host National Chess Championship as AICF releases revised calendar

If Praggnanandhaa lost three, top seed Magnus Carlsen did only a shade better. He lost the day’s last two rounds to Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th. In the league phase, 11 more rounds remain.