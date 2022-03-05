Chess

FIDE Grand Prix: Gujrathi draws Shirov to keep knockout hopes alive

Placed in Group C, Vidit jointly leads with Richard Rapport at 2.5 points. Two more rounds remain.

05 March, 2022 20:41 IST

File Photo of Vidit Gujrathi.   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Vidit Gujrathi drew with Alexei Shirov (Spain) in the fourth round to keep alive his chance of making the knockout phase of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Belgrade.

In Group B, P. Harikrishna’s qualifying chances virtually ended after he drew with Nikita Vitiugov (FIDE). Anish Giri (Netherlands) leads the four-man group at three points while Harikrishna has 1.5.

