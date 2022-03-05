FIDE Grand Prix: Gujrathi draws Shirov to keep knockout hopes alive

Vidit Gujrathi drew with Alexei Shirov (Spain) in the fourth round to keep alive his chance of making the knockout phase of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Belgrade.

Placed in Group C, Vidit jointly leads with Richard Rapport at 2.5 points. Two more rounds remain.

In Group B, P. Harikrishna’s qualifying chances virtually ended after he drew with Nikita Vitiugov (FIDE). Anish Giri (Netherlands) leads the four-man group at three points while Harikrishna has 1.5.