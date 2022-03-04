FIDE Grand Prix: Setback for Vidit; Harikrishna struggles

Vidit Gujrathi suffered a setback to his chances of making the knockout stage from Group B after losing to Richard Rapport in the third round of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Belgrade on Thursday.

In Group C, P. Harikrishna’s search for victory continued after drawing with leader Anish Giri. Three more rounds remain in the league.

The results (involving Indians): Group B: (third round): Richard Rapport (Hun, 2) bt Vidit Gujrathi (2); (second round): Vidit bt Alekseev Fedoseev (FIDE); (first round): Vidit bt Alexei Shirov (Esp) Group C: (third round): P. Harikrishna (1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned. 2.5); (second round): M. Amin Tabatabaei (Iri) drew with Harikrishna; (first round): Harikrishna lost to Nikita Vitiugov (FIDE)

- Shraddha stuns Nilaya in U-16 Nationals -

Maharashtra’s Shraddha Bajaj stunned third seed Nilaya Bhillva (Andhra) in the first round of the girls' section of National under-16 chess championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

In the open section, Tamil Nadu’s Keshav Padmanabhan held seventh seed Mohammad Imran (Andhra) while all other leading seeds emerged victorious.

In this nine-round competition, there are 180 entries in the open section and 113 in the girls’ category.