FIDE Women's Chess: Mary helps India hold Kazakhstan

India’s scratchy display continued in the FIDE world women team chess championship following a 2-2 draw against Kazakhstan in the first set of the quarterfinals at Sitges, Spain, on Thursday.



At one point, India was in danger of losing the match with Mary Ann Gomes looking in serious trouble after R. Vaishali drew her game on the second board. Bhakti Kulkarni’s loss on the third board was a serious setback to India.

Thereafter, Mary gained by some unimaginative play by her rival to reach a winning position. Harika, too, raised visions of a comfortable victory after her opponent blundered.

But Harika’s late oversight saw the match end in a draw. Mary went on to complete a hard-fought victory to make it 2-2.



The results:



Quarterfinals: Set 1: India drew with Kazakhstan 2-2 (D. Harika drew with Zhansaya Abdumalik; R. Vaishali drew with Dinara Saduakassova; Bhakti Kulkarni lost to Meruert Kamilidenova; Mary Ann Gomes bt

Gulmira Dauletova).



Georgia bt Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5; Ukraine lost to Armenia 1-3; Russia bt FIDE Americas 4-0.