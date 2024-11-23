 />
Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final

The first game of the Gukesh vs Liren final is scheduled for November 25, with the opening ceremony scheduled to happen two days prior

Published : Nov 23, 2024 11:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024.
India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024 in Singapore starting on November 25.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa. an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast. The first game of the final is scheduled for November 25, with the opening ceremony scheduled to happen two days prior.

The 14th and final round is marked for December 12, with the next day demarcated for tiebreaks, if needed.

Here is the full list of World Chess Champions before the Gukesh vs Liren final:

