Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final

India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024 in Singapore starting on November 25.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa. an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast. The first game of the final is scheduled for November 25, with the opening ceremony scheduled to happen two days prior.

The 14th and final round is marked for December 12, with the next day demarcated for tiebreaks, if needed.

Here is the full list of World Chess Champions before the Gukesh vs Liren final: