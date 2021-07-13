Chess Chess FIDE World Cup: Seven Indians advance, Gukesh faces tie-breaker D. Gukesh was involved in a second successive draw against Pawel Teclaf and the players return on Wednesday to break the tie over games played on shorter time-controls. Rakesh Rao 13 July, 2021 23:04 IST India's D. Gukesh drew with Pawel Teclaf of Poland in game two of round one at the 2021 FIDE Chess World Cup on Tuesday (File Photo). - m. vedhan Rakesh Rao 13 July, 2021 23:04 IST All the Indians, except D. Gukesh, moved into the second round of the Chess World Cup after remaining undefeated in the second game of the first round in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.Gukesh was involved in a second successive draw against Poland’s Pawel Teclaf. The players return on Wednesday to break the tie over games played on shorter time-controls.RELATED | Anand and Kramnik set to resume rivalry, in new format P. Iniyan drew with Sebastian Bogner and knocked out the Swiss favourite 1.5-0.5. All other Indians joined seeds P. Harikrishna and Vidit Gujarati in the second round.Among the ladies, Padmini Rout and R. Vaishali won again to be in the company of Bhakti Kulkarni and sixth seed D. Harika in the next round.THE RESULTS (Round One, Game Two - involving Indians):Men: B. Adhiban beat Chiletso Chipanga (Mwi) (Adhiban wins 2-0);Michael Concio Jr. (Phi) lost to Aravindh Chithambaram (Aravindh wins 2-0); Nihal Sarin drew with Arthur Ssegwanyi (Uga) (Nihal wins 1.5-0.5); R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Paulo Bersamina (Phi) (Praggnanandhaa wins 1.5-0.5); D. Gukesh drew with Pawel Teclaf (Pol) (match tied 1-1); Sebastian Bogner (Swi) drew with P. Iniyan (Iniyans wins 1.5-0.5).Women: Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Aze) lost to Padmini Rout (Padmini won 2-0); Zhou Qiyu (Can) lost to R. Vaishali (Vaishali won 2-0). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :