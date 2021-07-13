FIDE World Cup: Seven Indians advance, Gukesh faces tie-breaker

All the Indians, except D. Gukesh, moved into the second round of the Chess World Cup after remaining undefeated in the second game of the first round in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.

Gukesh was involved in a second successive draw against Poland’s Pawel Teclaf. The players return on Wednesday to break the tie over games played on shorter time-controls.

P. Iniyan drew with Sebastian Bogner and knocked out the Swiss favourite 1.5-0.5. All other Indians joined seeds P. Harikrishna and Vidit Gujarati in the second round.

Among the ladies, Padmini Rout and R. Vaishali won again to be in the company of Bhakti Kulkarni and sixth seed D. Harika in the next round.