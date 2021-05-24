Chess FTX Crypto Cup Chess LIVE, Day 2: Giri faces Carlsen in Round 6 Catch all the live action, moves, updates, highlights and commentary from day two of the FTX Crypto Cup Chess tournament. Team Sportstar CHENNAI Last Updated: 24 May, 2021 19:53 IST Magnus Carlsen - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI Last Updated: 24 May, 2021 19:53 IST Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog from Day 2 of the FTX Crypto Cup Chess tournament. - PREVIEW -The world’s strongest field ever for an online chess event promises plenty of excitement when the $320,000 FTX Crypto Cup online rapid chess tournament opens on Sunday.All top-10 players in the world, headed by Magnus Carlsen, are part of the 16-player field that plays three days of round-robin league to decide the quarterfinalists. Thereafter, the event follows the knockout format.Pravin Thipsay previews the Crypto Cup, picks his favourites REPORT, DAY 1: FTX Crypto Cup: Anish Giri takes lead; Carlsen struggles The players: 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 2. Fabiano Caruana (USA), 3. Ding Liren (Chn), 4. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), 5. Levon Aronian (Arm), 6. Anish Giri (Ned), 7. Alexander Grischuk (Rus), 8. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze), 9. Wesley So (USA). 10. Teimour Radjabov (Aze), 11. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), 12. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), 13. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 14. Peter Svidler (Rus), 15. Daniil Dubov (Rus), 16. Alan Pichot (Arg).