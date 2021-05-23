Chess Crypto Cup preview: Who is competing, prize money, Bitcoin value, format explained The world’s strongest field ever for an online chess event promises plenty of excitement when the $320,000 FTX Crypto Cup online rapid chess tournament opens on Sunday. Rakesh Rao 23 May, 2021 19:48 IST Rakesh Rao 23 May, 2021 19:48 IST Indian chess grandmaster Pravin Thipsay joins Rakesh Rao in this preview of the Crypto Cup - the world's richest chess tournament. Life in Russian quarantine for French chess team Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus When GM Praggnanandhaa beat The Hindu in chess Maiden world title greatest feat, says Kasparov More Videos Anand finishes 13th