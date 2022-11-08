Chess

Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin runs out of comeback magic, Wesley So takes title

Leading 3-1 after the first set of four rapid games on Sunday, So easily drew the first game and staved off Nihal’s aggressive play to win the second. This ended Nihal’s tale of comebacks in the cash-rich competition.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 08 November, 2022 19:25 IST
NEW DELHI 08 November, 2022 19:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sarin Nihal in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram on August 8, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Sarin Nihal in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Leading 3-1 after the first set of four rapid games on Sunday, So easily drew the first game and staved off Nihal’s aggressive play to win the second. This ended Nihal’s tale of comebacks in the cash-rich competition.

At last, Nihal Sarin ran out of his ‘comeback magic’ as Wesley So needed just two games on Monday to gain 1.5 points for a 4.5-1.5 victory in the best-of-eight-games title clash of the $500,000 Chess.com Global Championship Finals, in Toronto.

Leading 3-1 after the first set of four rapid games on Sunday, So easily drew the first game and staved off Nihal’s aggressive play to win the second. This ended Nihal’s tale of comebacks in the cash-rich competition.

Also Read
Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin trails Wesley So 1-3 in summit clash

So received $200,000 and Nihal got $100,000 – the single biggest pay-cheques of their careers.

It was an incredible performance from Nihal who defeated the likes of Rauf Mamedov, Vladimir Kramnik, Ding Liren, Sam Sevian and Anish Giri to reach the final.

In fact, against Sevian in the quarterfinals and Anish in the semifinals, Nihal bounced back from a deficit to emerge as the winner.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us