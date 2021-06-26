Goldmoney Asian Rapid Chess: Arjun stuns Dubov, provides silver lining

Arjun Erigaisi’s stunning second-round victory over day's joint leader Russia’s Daniil Dubov was the high point of Indian performances on the first day of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.



Lowest-ranked player in the 16-player field, Arjun went to sign off with a draw with another joint-leader Ding Liren on a day when Alireza Firouzja shocked Magnus Carlsen.

READ | Speed Chess: Dronavalli Harika stuns Anna Muzychuk, in semi



Vidit Gujrathi, so close to beating Anish Giri in the first round, had a frustrating day but had the satisfaction of beating B. Adhiban in the day's final round. Adhiban never got going. After losing the first two rounds, Adhiban opened his account following a draw with D, Gukesh, repeated the result against Arjun before crashing to another loss against Vidit.



Gukesh had his moments. He let Dubov off the hook in the first game before losing the plot in time-trouble. He drew with Adhiban and left Levon Aronian worried but poor time-management cost him a point.



Carlsen hit back after the first-round loss to score 3.5 points from the next four rounds. However, women's World No. 1 Hou Yifan had a forgettable day on her Champions Tour debut. She lost three rounds,

including one to Carlsen. During this winless day, the only takeaway for Hou Yifan was the draw against Anish Giri.



The results (Involving Indians):



Fifth round: Vidit Gujrathi bt B. Adhiban; D. Gukesh lost to Levon Aronian (Arm); Arjun Erigaisi drew with Ding Liren (Chn); Fourth round: Adhiban drew with Arjun; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) drew with Vidit; Ding drew with Gukesh; Third round: Gukesh drew with Adhiban; Vidit lost to Daniil Dubov (Rus); Arjun lost to Artemiev. Second round: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) drew with Vidit; Adhiban lost to Ding; Dubov lost to Arjun; Artemiev bt Gukesh; First round: Vidit drew Anish Giri (Ned); Adhiban lost to Aronian; Gukesh lost to Dubov; Arjun drew with Duda.



Standings (after five rounds): 1-5. Ding Liren (Chn), Levon Aronian (Arm), Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) and Daniil Dubov (Rus) (3.5 points);6-8. Wesley So (USA), Anish Giri (Ned), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), 9-10. Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi (2.5 each), 11-12. Saleh Salem (UAE), Peter Svidler (Rus) (2 each); 13. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) (1.5); 14-16. D. Gukesh, B. Adhiban and Hou Yifan (Chn) (1 each).