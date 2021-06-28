Goldmoney Asian Rapid Chess: Arjun makes history, first Indian in quarterfinals

With a stupendous display of grit and focus, Arjun Erigaisi made history in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour by becoming the first Indian to gatecrash into quarterfinals of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess tournament on Monday.



Arjun, the lowest-rated player who now plays league topper Levon Aronian, came up with a terrific display on the final day of the preliminaries by proving equal to Wesley So, Peter Svidler, Saleh Salem, Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri.



That meant Arjun aggregated eight points to tie with Giri and Alireza Firouzja for the seventh spot.



D. Gukesh, who came up with a series of impressive performances, missed out on a great chance to finish higher than the tied 11th spot after he let Jan-Krzysztof Duda off the hook and lost the final round.



Adhiban, who had a tough event, had the satisfaction of beating Anish Giri and Duda. Vidit Gujrathi’s two victims of the day included Hou Yifan and Peter Svidler.



The results (involving Indians):



15th round: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Vidit Gujrathi; Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) bt D. Gukesh; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt B. Adhiban. 14th round: Arjun drew with Carlsen; Vidit drew with Saleh Salem (UAE); Gukesh drew with Anish; Adhiban drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus).

13th round: Carlsen drew with Gukesh; Salem drew with Arjun; Peter Svidler (Rus) lost to Vidit; Duda lost to Adhiban 12th round: Adhiban bt Giri; Gukesh bt Salem; Vidit drew with So; Arjun drew with Svidler.

11th round: Carlsen drew with Adhiban; Hou Yifan (Chn) lost to Vidit; Svidler drew with Gukesh; So drew with Arjun.



Standings: 1. Levon Aronian (Arm, 10.5); 2. Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 10); 3. Ding Liren (Chn, 9.5); 4-5. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Wesley So (USA) (9 each); 7-9. Anish Giri (Ned), Arjun Erigaisi, Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) (8 each); 10. Vidit Gujrathi (7); 11-12. Peter Svidler, D. Gukesh (6.5 each); 13. Daniil Dubov (Rus, 6); 14. Saleh Salem (UAE, 5.5), 15. B. Adhiban (5), 16. Hou Yifan (3.5).



Quarterfinal-line-up: Aronian-Arjun; Artemiev-Anish; Ding-Duda; Carlsen-So.