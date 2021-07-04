Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess: Aronian blanks Artemiev, wins title

Levon Aronian cruised to a 2-0 shutout of Vladimir Artemiev in the second set to win the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess title on Sunday.

Coupled with Aronian’s 2.5-1.5 victory in the first set on Saturday, these twin triumphs ended Artemiev’s resistance, with two games to spare.

The title ensured Aronian’s place in the 10-player Champions Tour Final in September.

For the third place, Magnus Carlsen defeated Ding Liren in the blitz tie-break 1.5-0.5.

Carlsen won the first game before Ding forced a draw by perpetual checks in the second blitz game.

The match went into the tie-breaker after Ding crushed Carlsen 3-0 in the second set. to make amends for the loss of the first set on Saturday.