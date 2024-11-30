World Chess Championship 2024, Game 5: Gukesh vs Ding Liren fifth round game ends in draw, series levelled at 2.5-2.5

The world’s youngest World Championship challenger, India’s D. Gukesh played out a safe draw against defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the fifth round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 with White at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Saturday.
The World Championship series is tied at 2.5-2.5 after the first five rounds.
More to follow
