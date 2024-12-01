 />
World Chess Championship 2024, Game 6: Nothing separates Gukesh, Ding Liren in round six as game ends in threefold repetition draw

Another match of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 ended in a draw after India’s D. Gukesh and defending champion China’s Ding Liren decided to end the sixth round game via threefold repetition at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 19:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
