World Chess Championship 2024, Game 6: Nothing separates Gukesh, Ding Liren in round six as game ends in threefold repetition draw

Another match of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 ended in a draw after India’s D. Gukesh and defending champion China’s Ding Liren decided to end the sixth round game via threefold repetition at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.

The World Championship series is tied at 3.0-3.0 after the first six rounds.

The world’s youngest World Championship challenger Gukesh had Black in this round.

