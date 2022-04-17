More Sports Chess Chess Gukesh eyes title, Sasikiran triumphs La Roda International Open: D. Gukesh defeats Nahun Gavarrete join Haik Martirosyan in the lead with one round to go. Rakesh Rao 17 April, 2022 20:50 IST FILE PHOTO: India’s D. Gukesh has seven points after eight rounds. - M. Vedhan Rakesh Rao 17 April, 2022 20:50 IST Raunak Sadhwani held Haik Martirosyan and helped D. Gukesh catch up with the Armenian in the lead with seven points after the eighth and penultimate round of the 48th La Roda International Open chess tournament at Castella de Mancha, Spain, on Sunday.REPORT - ROUND SIXFollowing the 13-move draw by repetition of moves, Gukesh defeated Nahun Gavarrete (Honduras) to share the lead. In the final round, Gukesh plays with white pieces Israel’s Victor Mikhalevski and Martirosyan will sit behind the black pieces against R. Praggnanandhaa (6.5).Sasikiran pips Aryan to titleMeanwhile, in the Fagernes Chess International, in Fagernes (Norway), K. Sasikiran scored a ninth-round victory to tie for the title with Aryan Chopra before taking the winner’s trophy on superior tiebreak score.Leader after eight rounds, Aryan drew with Frode Olav Olsen Ukdedal (Norway) in 37 moves to finish with seven points. On the second board, Sasikiran played black against Alexander Donchenko (Germany) and won in 55 moves to match Aryan’s tally. Sasikiran’s victory pushed Aryan to the second spot.In two other interesting battles, Nihal Sarin (6) held Arjun Erigaisi (6) and S. P. Sethuraman (6) settled for a draw against Estonia’s Kaido Kulaots (6).Arjun finished fifth, Sarin sixth and Sethuraman, eighth. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :