Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Liren starts with Nf3; Series level at 1.5 points apiece

- November 29, 2024 14:39Gukesh’s reply - d5
Gukesh moves his pawn on the d file, opting for d5.
- November 29, 2024 14:38Liren with a surprise move
The Chinese goes ahead with an unorthodox move with Knight to f3.
- November 29, 2024 13:47What time will Game 4 get underway?
The round 4 between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will get underway at 2:30 PM IST.
- November 29, 2024 13:21A recap of Game 3
- November 29, 2024 13:14What is the time control for Game 4?
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- November 29, 2024 13:12World Chess Championship format
The World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will consist of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- November 29, 2024 13:02Results so far
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- November 29, 2024 12:56LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- November 29, 2024 12:51It’s time for Game 4
Three games in and there’s nothing to separate the two contenders. Ding Liren drew first blood with a win in the opening round and then held to a draw in the second.
But Gukesh fought back to square the series at 1.5 point apiece with his victory in the third round on Wednesday.
Will there be a clear leader today? Or will we see Gukesh and Liren share the spoils?
