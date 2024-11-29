 />
Live

Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Liren starts with Nf3; Series level at 1.5 points apiece

World Chess Championship Live: Catch the live score and updates and news from Game 4 between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in Singapore.

Updated : Nov 29, 2024 14:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from Game 4 of the World Chess Championship.
Catch the live updates from Game 4 of the World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from Game 4 of the World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the World Chess Championship Game 4 between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren being played in Singapore.

D. GUKESH VS DING LIREN LIVE BOARD:

  • November 29, 2024 14:39
    Gukesh’s reply - d5

    Gukesh moves his pawn on the d file, opting for d5.

  • November 29, 2024 14:38
    Liren with a surprise move

    The Chinese goes ahead with an unorthodox move with Knight to f3.

  • November 29, 2024 14:07
    Pravin Thipsay has his money on Gukesh

    World Chess Championship 2025: Thipsay predicts a Gukesh win with rounds to spare - Here’s why

    For someone as inexperienced as Gukesh – the boy is just 18 – the defeat to Ding Liren in the opening game must have been a bit unsettling,

  • November 29, 2024 13:47
    What time will Game 4 get underway?

    The round 4 between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will get underway at 2:30 PM IST.

  • November 29, 2024 13:31
    Game 3 report from P.K. Ajith Kumar

    World Chess Championship 2025: Gukesh’s precise game helps him beat Ding in Game 3

    D. Gukesh needed to win a game in the World Chess Championship 2025, especially after a disastrous start, losing the first game with white pieces.

  • November 29, 2024 13:24
    Vishy Anand on the World Chess Championship

    Viswanathan Anand: World Chess Championship poised interestingly, momentum with Gukesh

    Viswanathan Anand: The World Chess Championship is interestingly poised now, with the pendulum swinging towards Gukesh going into first rest day.

  • November 29, 2024 13:21
    A recap of Game 3
  • November 29, 2024 13:14
    What is the time control for Game 4?

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • November 29, 2024 13:12
    World Chess Championship format

    The World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will consist of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • November 29, 2024 13:02
    Results so far

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday 

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • November 29, 2024 12:56
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. 

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • November 29, 2024 12:51
    It’s time for Game 4

    Three games in and there’s nothing to separate the two contenders. Ding Liren drew first blood with a win in the opening round and then held to a draw in the second. 

    But Gukesh fought back to square the series at 1.5 point apiece with his victory in the third round on Wednesday.

    Will there be a clear leader today? Or will we see Gukesh and Liren share the spoils? 

World Chess Championship /

Ding Liren /

D. Gukesh

  SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs score fifties as South Africa's lead goes past 350
    Team Sportstar
  Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Liren starts with Nf3; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Date, time, venue, where to watch India v Pakistan Under-19 match
    Team Sportstar
  Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Ravi Teja four-fer, Rayudu-Tilak stand help Hyderabad to facile win over Bihar
    Sahil Mathur
  India vs Prime Minister's XI: Rohit, Gill in focus ahead of Pink-Ball Test vs Australia
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Liren starts with Nf3; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  World Chess Championship 2025: Thipsay predicts a Gukesh win with rounds to spare - Here's why
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  Viswanathan Anand: World Chess Championship poised interestingly, momentum with Gukesh
    Viswanathan Anand
  World Chess Championship 2025: Gukesh's precise game helps him beat Ding in Game 3
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  World Chess Championship, Game 3: Gukesh bounces back to beat Ding with Whites, restores parity after third round
    Team Sportstar
