World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 5: Gukesh holds time advantage over Ding Liren in opening

Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Chess World Championship 2024 Game 5.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 15:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

D. GUKESH VS DING LIREN INTERACTIVE BOARD, GAME 5

  • November 30, 2024 15:43
    Ding with better accuracy

    Although Ding has used 26 extra minutes than Gukesh at the moment, the Chinese has played with a better accuracy till now. According to engine, Ding’s accuracy is 99.5 while Gukesh has been playing with an accuracy of 99.1 after 15 moves. 

  • November 30, 2024 15:40
    Ding uses 33 minutes for his 14th move

    And finally, here comes the move no. 14 from Ding. He played h6 after spending 33 mins. 

  • November 30, 2024 15:27
    Ding still thinking

    Ding has been forced to think for his 14th move. From 1 hr 49 min, his clock has come down to 1 hr 22 min. Will this be the make or break point of this game? 

  • November 30, 2024 15:12
    Interesting
  • November 30, 2024 15:06
    This is how the current position looks like

    Screenshot 2024-11-30 150623.png

  • November 30, 2024 15:04
    Rook also off the board now

    Gukesh’s rook to e1 meant Ding’s king was forced to retreat back and he took this opportunity to exchange the same rook. 

  • November 30, 2024 14:57
    First 10 moves

    1 e4 e6 

    2 d4 d5 

    3 exd5 exd5 

    4 f3 f6 

    5 d3 c5 

    6 c3 c4 

    7 c2 d6 

    8 Qe2+ Qe7 

    9 Qxe7+ Kxe7 

    10 O-O Re8

  • November 30, 2024 14:57
    Gukesh made to think in his opening prep

    Gukesh is made to think to play his 11th move. He uses 13 minutes to play rook to e1 while giving a check. 

  • November 30, 2024 14:47
    Queens off the board

    Gukesh castles on the kingside after trading queens in just the ninth move. Bold choice from the Indian here to play the rest of the game without the strongest piece, essentially forcing this round to the midgame quickly. 

    Screenshot 2024-11-30 144459.png

  • November 30, 2024 14:43
    Check out first visuals
  • November 30, 2024 14:40
    First exchange on the board

    Gukesh chops off Ding’s d5 pawn to make it the exchange variation of French Defense. 

  • November 30, 2024 14:37
    French Defense on the board, once again

    Ding replies Gukesh’s e4 with e6 and it is another French Defense Game after d4 d5. 

  • November 30, 2024 14:33
    1.e4 from Gukesh

    Gukesh starts with 1.e4 so no surprises today. Repeat of round 1

  • November 30, 2024 14:25
    Vishy being Vishy!
  • November 30, 2024 14:10
    Gukesh’s still the favourite for Pravin Thipsay

    World Chess Championship 2025: Thipsay predicts a Gukesh win with rounds to spare - Here’s why

    For someone as inexperienced as Gukesh – the boy is just 18 – the defeat to Ding Liren in the opening game must have been a bit unsettling,

  • November 30, 2024 14:06
    Scoreline after four rounds

    GdjVc3FboAE8Dwq.jpeg

  • November 30, 2024 13:50
    What happened in the last round?

    Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 4 HIGHLIGHTS, World Chess Championship: Gukesh forces a draw with Black; series level 2-2

    World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS: Check the live score and updates and news from Game 4 between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in Singapore.

  • November 30, 2024 13:32
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • November 30, 2024 13:26
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Format

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • November 30, 2024 13:17
    Results so far

    Results so far

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday 

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • November 30, 2024 13:09
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • November 30, 2024 13:07
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 5 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Saturday.

    After four rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 2-2. 

