World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 5: Gukesh holds time advantage over Ding Liren in opening

- November 30, 2024 15:43Ding with better accuracy
Although Ding has used 26 extra minutes than Gukesh at the moment, the Chinese has played with a better accuracy till now. According to engine, Ding’s accuracy is 99.5 while Gukesh has been playing with an accuracy of 99.1 after 15 moves.
- November 30, 2024 15:40Ding uses 33 minutes for his 14th move
And finally, here comes the move no. 14 from Ding. He played h6 after spending 33 mins.
- November 30, 2024 15:27Ding still thinking
Ding has been forced to think for his 14th move. From 1 hr 49 min, his clock has come down to 1 hr 22 min. Will this be the make or break point of this game?
- November 30, 2024 15:12Interesting
- November 30, 2024 15:06This is how the current position looks like
- November 30, 2024 15:04Rook also off the board now
Gukesh’s rook to e1 meant Ding’s king was forced to retreat back and he took this opportunity to exchange the same rook.
- November 30, 2024 14:57First 10 moves
1 e4 e6
2 d4 d5
3 exd5 exd5
4 f3 f6
5 d3 c5
6 c3 c4
7 c2 d6
8 Qe2+ Qe7
9 Qxe7+ Kxe7
10 O-O Re8
- November 30, 2024 14:57Gukesh made to think in his opening prep
Gukesh is made to think to play his 11th move. He uses 13 minutes to play rook to e1 while giving a check.
- November 30, 2024 14:47Queens off the board
Gukesh castles on the kingside after trading queens in just the ninth move. Bold choice from the Indian here to play the rest of the game without the strongest piece, essentially forcing this round to the midgame quickly.
- November 30, 2024 14:43Check out first visuals
- November 30, 2024 14:40First exchange on the board
Gukesh chops off Ding’s d5 pawn to make it the exchange variation of French Defense.
- November 30, 2024 14:37French Defense on the board, once again
Ding replies Gukesh’s e4 with e6 and it is another French Defense Game after d4 d5.
- November 30, 2024 14:331.e4 from Gukesh
Gukesh starts with 1.e4 so no surprises today. Repeat of round 1
- November 30, 2024 14:25Vishy being Vishy!
- November 30, 2024 14:10Gukesh’s still the favourite for Pravin Thipsay
- November 30, 2024 14:06Scoreline after four rounds
- November 30, 2024 13:50What happened in the last round?
- November 30, 2024 13:32World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- November 30, 2024 13:26World Chess Championship 2024 | Format
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- November 30, 2024 13:17Results so far
Results so far
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- November 30, 2024 13:09Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- November 30, 2024 13:07Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 5 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Saturday.
After four rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 2-2.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND struggles in 282 chase against PAK, loses three early wickets
- World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 5: Gukesh holds time advantage over Ding Liren in opening
- ‘India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy’: MEA spokesperson Jaiswal
- SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Chandimal holds one end, South Africa four wickets away from win at Lunch
- Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha pair reach finals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE