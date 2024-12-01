 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame

Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Chess World Championship 2024 Game 6.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 17:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 6. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

D. GUKESH VS DING LIREN INTERACTIVE BOARD, GAME 6:

  • December 01, 2024 17:11
    Gukesh keeps his queen away

    Last three moves. Ding still persists on getting queens off the board, adamant Gukesh moves his queen away. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-01 171029.png

  • December 01, 2024 17:04
    All moves played so far

    1. d4 Nf6 

    2. Bf4 d5

    3. e3 e6

    4. Nf3 c5

    5. c3 Bd6 

    6. Bb5+ Nc6

    7. Bxc6+ bxc6

    8. Bxd6 Qxd6

    9. Qa4 O-O 

    10. Qa3 Ne4 

    11. Nfd2 e5 

    12. Nxe4 dxe4 

    13. Qxc5 Qg6

    14. Nd2 Qxg2

    15. O-O-O Qxf2

    16. dxe5 Rb8 

    17. Nc4 Be6

    18. Rd2 Qf3

    19. Re1 Bxc4 

    20. Qxc 4Qf5

    21. Qxc6 Qxe5

    22. Qd5 Qe7

    23. Qd6 Qg5

    24. Qd5 Qe7

    25. Qd6 Qg5

    26. Qd5 Qh4

    27. Red1 g6 

    28. Qe5 Rbe8

  • December 01, 2024 16:45
    Basically this happened
  • December 01, 2024 16:40
    Gukesh playing for win?

    Ding wanted to repeat moves and head for a draw but Gukesh says not today. He moves his queen h4 -- although this is objectively not the best move. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-01 163620.png

  • December 01, 2024 16:33
    Queen stays

    Gukesh denies queen trade after thinking for a while. Onus now on Ding.

  • December 01, 2024 16:28
    Will Gukesh exchange queen?

    Ding is looking to exchange his queen for the second time in two moves. Is he repeating? Is he looking to go into rook endgame?

    Screenshot 2024-12-01 162650.png

  • December 01, 2024 16:26
    43 minute move

    Ding uses 43 minutes to play his 21st move. He chops off Gukesh’s pawn on c6. 

  • December 01, 2024 15:53
    Ding made to think for the first time

    And Ding is still thinking... He has used almost 20 minutes and is yet to play the 21st move. 

  • December 01, 2024 15:44
    All moves played so far

    1. d4 Nf6 

    2. Bf4 d5

    3. e3 e6

    4. Nf3 c5

    5. c3 Bd6 

    6. Bb5+ Nc6

    7. Bxc6+ bxc6

    8. Bxd6 Qxd6

    9. Qa4 O-O 

    10. Qa3 Ne4 

    11. Nfd2 e5 

    12. Nxe4 dxe4 

    13. Qxc5 Qg6

    14. Nd2 Qxg2

    15. O-O-O Qxf2

    16. dxe5 Rb8 

    17. Nc4 Be6

    18. Rd2 Qf3

    19. Re1 Bxc4 

    20. Qxc 4Qf5

  • December 01, 2024 15:41
    Endgame now?

    So all the minor pieces are traded and this is heading to an rook endgame with Queen still on the board. 

  • December 01, 2024 15:24
    Ding running ahead on time

    Gukesh is spending a lot of time thinking out for his moves which resulted in him conceding a 40 minute time edge to Ding. 

  • December 01, 2024 15:23
    Ding tightening the noose?
  • December 01, 2024 15:00
    Ding better from opening

    Ding’s 16th move -- d takes e5 is a novelty and after Gukesh’s rook to b8 and Ding’s Knight to c5, the India is made to think hard for his next move. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-01 145826.png

  • December 01, 2024 14:57
    Anand in simul
  • December 01, 2024 14:55
    Many pieces are already off the board

    Wow, the game is moving fast. White has a knight for Black’s light-squared bishop. Ding also long castled while Gukesh went for the standard short castle on the queen side. 

  • December 01, 2024 14:41
    First 15 moves

    1. d4 Nf6 

    2. Bf4 d5

    3. e3 e6

    4. Nf3 c5

    5. c3 Bd6 

    6. Bb5+ Nc6

    7. Bxc6+ bxc6

    8. Bxd6 Qxd6

    9. Qa4 O-O 

    10. Qa3 Ne4 

    11. Nfd2 e5 

    12. Nxe4 dxe4 

    13. Qxc5 Qg6

    14. Nd2 Qxg2

    15. O-O-O Qxf2

  • December 01, 2024 14:41
    Blitzing out moves

    Both players are blitzing out moves and look well in their opening preparation. 

  • December 01, 2024 14:39
    London System

    Ding then develops his bishop by playing it to f4 from c file. The match then proceeds to London System after Gukesh’s fourth move c5. 

  • December 01, 2024 14:31
    d4 from Ding

    Ding starts with 1.d4 and Gukesh answers with Knight to f3. 

  • December 01, 2024 14:09
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • December 01, 2024 14:09
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Format

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • December 01, 2024 13:38
    What happened in the fifth round between Gukesh and Ding Liren

    D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5

    World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 5 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Saturday.

  • December 01, 2024 13:24
    Results so far

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday 

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • December 01, 2024 13:24
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • December 01, 2024 13:23
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 6 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.

    After five rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 2.5-2.5. 

Related Topics

World Chess Championship /

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: India wins by 6 wickets; ends 46 overs at 257/5
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai bounces back with seven-wicket win against Nagaland; Andhra beats Services
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship: Ding, Gukesh play out a draw in game five; scores level at 2.5-2.5
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 5: Gukesh vs Ding Liren fifth round game ends in draw, series levelled at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: India wins by 6 wickets; ends 46 overs at 257/5
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai bounces back with seven-wicket win against Nagaland; Andhra beats Services
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment