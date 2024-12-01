D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame

- December 01, 2024 17:11Gukesh keeps his queen away
Last three moves. Ding still persists on getting queens off the board, adamant Gukesh moves his queen away.
- December 01, 2024 17:04All moves played so far
1. d4 Nf6
2. Bf4 d5
3. e3 e6
4. Nf3 c5
5. c3 Bd6
6. Bb5+ Nc6
7. Bxc6+ bxc6
8. Bxd6 Qxd6
9. Qa4 O-O
10. Qa3 Ne4
11. Nfd2 e5
12. Nxe4 dxe4
13. Qxc5 Qg6
14. Nd2 Qxg2
15. O-O-O Qxf2
16. dxe5 Rb8
17. Nc4 Be6
18. Rd2 Qf3
19. Re1 Bxc4
20. Qxc 4Qf5
21. Qxc6 Qxe5
22. Qd5 Qe7
23. Qd6 Qg5
24. Qd5 Qe7
25. Qd6 Qg5
26. Qd5 Qh4
27. Red1 g6
28. Qe5 Rbe8
- December 01, 2024 16:45Basically this happened
- December 01, 2024 16:40Gukesh playing for win?
Ding wanted to repeat moves and head for a draw but Gukesh says not today. He moves his queen h4 -- although this is objectively not the best move.
- December 01, 2024 16:33Queen stays
Gukesh denies queen trade after thinking for a while. Onus now on Ding.
- December 01, 2024 16:28Will Gukesh exchange queen?
Ding is looking to exchange his queen for the second time in two moves. Is he repeating? Is he looking to go into rook endgame?
- December 01, 2024 16:2643 minute move
Ding uses 43 minutes to play his 21st move. He chops off Gukesh’s pawn on c6.
- December 01, 2024 15:53Ding made to think for the first time
And Ding is still thinking... He has used almost 20 minutes and is yet to play the 21st move.
- December 01, 2024 15:44All moves played so far
1. d4 Nf6
2. Bf4 d5
3. e3 e6
4. Nf3 c5
5. c3 Bd6
6. Bb5+ Nc6
7. Bxc6+ bxc6
8. Bxd6 Qxd6
9. Qa4 O-O
10. Qa3 Ne4
11. Nfd2 e5
12. Nxe4 dxe4
13. Qxc5 Qg6
14. Nd2 Qxg2
15. O-O-O Qxf2
16. dxe5 Rb8
17. Nc4 Be6
18. Rd2 Qf3
19. Re1 Bxc4
20. Qxc 4Qf5
- December 01, 2024 15:41Endgame now?
So all the minor pieces are traded and this is heading to an rook endgame with Queen still on the board.
- December 01, 2024 15:24Ding running ahead on time
Gukesh is spending a lot of time thinking out for his moves which resulted in him conceding a 40 minute time edge to Ding.
- December 01, 2024 15:23Ding tightening the noose?
- December 01, 2024 15:00Ding better from opening
Ding’s 16th move -- d takes e5 is a novelty and after Gukesh’s rook to b8 and Ding’s Knight to c5, the India is made to think hard for his next move.
- December 01, 2024 14:57Anand in simul
- December 01, 2024 14:55Many pieces are already off the board
Wow, the game is moving fast. White has a knight for Black’s light-squared bishop. Ding also long castled while Gukesh went for the standard short castle on the queen side.
- December 01, 2024 14:41First 15 moves
1. d4 Nf6
2. Bf4 d5
3. e3 e6
4. Nf3 c5
5. c3 Bd6
6. Bb5+ Nc6
7. Bxc6+ bxc6
8. Bxd6 Qxd6
9. Qa4 O-O
10. Qa3 Ne4
11. Nfd2 e5
12. Nxe4 dxe4
13. Qxc5 Qg6
14. Nd2 Qxg2
15. O-O-O Qxf2
- December 01, 2024 14:41Blitzing out moves
Both players are blitzing out moves and look well in their opening preparation.
- December 01, 2024 14:39London System
Ding then develops his bishop by playing it to f4 from c file. The match then proceeds to London System after Gukesh’s fourth move c5.
- December 01, 2024 14:31d4 from Ding
Ding starts with 1.d4 and Gukesh answers with Knight to f3.
- December 01, 2024 14:09World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- December 01, 2024 14:09World Chess Championship 2024 | Format
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- December 01, 2024 13:38What happened in the fifth round between Gukesh and Ding Liren
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 5 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Saturday.
- December 01, 2024 13:24Results so far
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- December 01, 2024 13:24Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- December 01, 2024 13:23Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 6 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.
After five rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 2.5-2.5.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: India wins by 6 wickets; ends 46 overs at 257/5
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer, takes sixth round in endgame
- ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai bounces back with seven-wicket win against Nagaland; Andhra beats Services
- LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE