World Chess Championship: Ding, Gukesh play out a draw in game five; scores level at 2.5-2.5

It is still all square, at 2.5-2.5. Another nine rounds remain in this best-of-14 match. The player who reaches 7.5 points will be the winner.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 21:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s D. Gukesh and Ding Liren of China during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship.
India’s D. Gukesh and Ding Liren of China during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Eng Chin An via PTI Photo
India’s D. Gukesh and Ding Liren of China during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Eng Chin An via PTI Photo

Black seems to excite Ding Liren a bit more than white in Singapore.

After scoring a stunning win against D. Gukesh in the opening game of the World Chess Championship with black pieces, the defending champion got an advantageous position and managed to put the young Indian challenger under some pressure in Game 5 at Resorts World Sentosa on Saturday. But this time Gukesh didn’t succumb, and found the right moves to get a draw.

So it is still all square, at 2.5-2.5. Another nine rounds remain in this best-of-14 match. The player who reaches 7.5 points will be the winner.

Like he did in the first game, Gukesh began by pushing the king’s pawn, and as was the case then, Ding replied with French Defence, though that had been something he hadn’t used a lot in the past. The exchange variation of French Defence followed this time around.

As it happened

The queens were exchanged by the ninth move. Eight moves later, Gukesh made his intentions clear with an aggressive push of the ‘g’ pawn, and not for the first time in the match. But on the 23rd move, his decision to capture Ding’s bishop with his pawn, instead of rook, didn’t seem to be a wise one and made him suffer for a while.

Ding went on to have a passed pawn in the centre, but he could not find the ideal way to continue and press harder. Gukesh, on the other hand, did well to equalise. The game reached an ending featuring opposite-colour bishops and pawns.

The game was drawn after 40 moves with repetition of moves.

Gukesh said he was just trying to play one game at a time and trying to give his best. “I think it’s still early to say, not even close to the halfway mark,” he said. “Considering I was trailing the match after the first game, it’s nice to be here but yeah, there are a lot more important games to come.”

Ding feels he could have done better. “Results are not the ideal one because I had some chances in some games,” he said. “I had led at some point and even today after some rook check, I had some advantage which I didn’t convert. So, there is something to improve on in the next round.”

Ding Liren

D. Gukesh

World Chess Championship

